Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Match Group worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 559.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.