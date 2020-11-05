Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 6.4%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 339,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 122,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

