Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $75,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRUB opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

