MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 314,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 784,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get MBIA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,967 shares of company stock valued at $806,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MBIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth $112,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.