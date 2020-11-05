Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys Shares of 4,763 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YY shares. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

