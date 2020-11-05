Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $553,000 Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,328 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

