Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $554,000 Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in The Unilever Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 85.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $62.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Investec cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

