Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,895 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 221.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

