Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 2,174 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

