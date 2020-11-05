Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 385 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of KC opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

