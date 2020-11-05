Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $434.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.78. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

