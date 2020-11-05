MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

FRA MRK opened at €135.80 ($159.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.04. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

