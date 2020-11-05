MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

FRA MRK opened at €135.80 ($159.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.04. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit