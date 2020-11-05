Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 8.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 541,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,192,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,963 shares of company stock worth $1,273,109 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 943,365 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,720,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,699,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

