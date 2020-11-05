Michael A. Croatti Sells 997 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UNF opened at $172.61 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.