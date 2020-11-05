Michael Kuta Sells 964 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $33,981.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DMC Global by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

