MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright lowered MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MicroVision by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVIS opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.09. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

