MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MoneyGram International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $350.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.37.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $1,430,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 147.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 253,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

