Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $335.86 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $338.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.80. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $4,406,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,741,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $24,455,947 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.