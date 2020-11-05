Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.27. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 10.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 40,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

