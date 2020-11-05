Morgan Stanley Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.72.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $103.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 22,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.