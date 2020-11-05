Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MORF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $257,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $69,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,132. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

