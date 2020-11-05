MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Trading Up 8.3%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.24. 101,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 166,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

The stock has a market cap of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. On average, analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MTBC by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MTBC by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit