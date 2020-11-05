MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Trading Up 8.3%

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.24. 101,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 166,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get MTBC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. On average, analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MTBC by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MTBC by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.