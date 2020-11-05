Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $152.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $152.00, but opened at $145.28. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 104 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.68.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

