Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

MYGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.08 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit