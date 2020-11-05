Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

MYGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.08 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.