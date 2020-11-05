Natalye Paquin Buys 785 Shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 785 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,567.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Univest Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 159,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

