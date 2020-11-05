National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.52.

Get National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) alerts:

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.