National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.52.
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.