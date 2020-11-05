National Bank Financial Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$24.74 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -113.24%.

In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.