National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$77.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.64. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

