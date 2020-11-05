National Bank Financial Downgrades Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) to Tender

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$43.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$40.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MIC. TD Securities downgraded Genworth MI Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.02 and a 1-year high of C$61.39. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.15.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.7099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.