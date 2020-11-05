Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.36. 1,881,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,682,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $754.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

