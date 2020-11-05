Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Vermillion (NYSE:VRML) Critical Analysis

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Vermillion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermillion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Vermillion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 92.11 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -3.04 Vermillion $4.54 million 90.09 -$15.24 million N/A N/A

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermillion.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Vermillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04% Vermillion -307.31% -155.25% -103.47%

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermillion has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Vermillion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Vermillion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vermillion beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

