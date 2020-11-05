Neenah (NYSE:NP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a PE ratio of -163.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neenah currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

