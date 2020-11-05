NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -810.80 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,150 shares of company stock worth $12,446,268 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

