Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 8.7%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.05. 160,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 336,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market cap of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

