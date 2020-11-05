Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 8.7%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.05. 160,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 336,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market cap of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit