Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.