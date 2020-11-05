Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

