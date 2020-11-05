NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Up 6.5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.61. 1,008,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,577,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGL. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The stock has a market cap of $325.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

