NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $18.99 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.76.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

