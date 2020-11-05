Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least EUR1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

