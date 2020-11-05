North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

