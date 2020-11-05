Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVUS opened at $23.09 on Monday. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

