NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Retractable Technologies (NASDAQ:RVP) Head-To-Head Survey

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Retractable Technologies and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $41.80 million 5.92 $3.15 million N/A N/A NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.00 $65.23 million $2.47 18.43

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Retractable Technologies and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 1 9 7 0 2.35

NuVasive has a consensus price target of $66.94, indicating a potential upside of 47.02%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 14.45% 23.86% 16.73% NuVasive -0.36% 8.33% 3.46%

Volatility & Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats NuVasive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps. The company also engages in developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets, as well as EasyPoint needles. Retractable Technologies, Inc. serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprises products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and Precice, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

