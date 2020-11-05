NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $551.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $340.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

