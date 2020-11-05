Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

