Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $47.84 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.