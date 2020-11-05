ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.44-3.68 EPS.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

