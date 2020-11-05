Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $186.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.39.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

