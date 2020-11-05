Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

