ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.88.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 84.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 260,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 121.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

