Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Up 9.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) rose 9.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 559,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 586,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,107,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

